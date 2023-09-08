Max Royde Buys 100,000 Shares of Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN) Stock

Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,418.29).

Aferian Stock Performance

LON:AFRN opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. Aferian Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 132 ($1.67). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.50.

About Aferian

Aferian Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a B2B video streaming services company worldwide. It engages in the delivery of video experiences over IP using its end-to-end solution. The company provides 24i, an end to end video streaming platform, which includes FokusOnTV and 24iQ; and amino video streaming devices, and associated operating and device management software.

