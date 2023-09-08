McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $418.62 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $441.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.17.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,227 shares of company stock worth $9,290,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

