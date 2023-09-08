Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,836 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises 2.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Medpace worth $349,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,885. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.80. 12,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.53. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $274.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

