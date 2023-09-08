Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Up 4.1%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.95. 54,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 322,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Merus Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Merus had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 432.68%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

