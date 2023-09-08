Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06.

META stock opened at $298.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.86. The company has a market capitalization of $768.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

