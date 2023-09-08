MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Decreased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,054 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of MET opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

