Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday.
Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance
Michelmersh Brick Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.
About Michelmersh Brick
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.
