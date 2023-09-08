Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBH

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Michelmersh Brick Cuts Dividend

LON MBH opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.26 million, a P/E ratio of 998.89 and a beta of 0.95. Michelmersh Brick has a 1-year low of GBX 72 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

About Michelmersh Brick

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.