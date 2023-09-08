MML Investors Services LLC Buys 246 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

