MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

