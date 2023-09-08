MML Investors Services LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

