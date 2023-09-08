MML Investors Services LLC Has $10.43 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $241.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,369 shares of company stock worth $18,383,272 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

