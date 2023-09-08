MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

