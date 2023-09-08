MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.26 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,149 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,206,000 after purchasing an additional 128,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,147,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,181,000 after buying an additional 448,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

