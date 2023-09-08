MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $297.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

