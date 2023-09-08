MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 96,519 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 351.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.68% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,388,000 after purchasing an additional 336,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 259,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after buying an additional 155,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 309,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after buying an additional 228,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $87.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

