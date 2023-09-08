MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

