MML Investors Services LLC Sells 28,962 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,962 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,889,000 after buying an additional 491,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

