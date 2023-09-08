MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 84,117 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Up 3.2 %

Intel stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

