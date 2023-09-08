MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.63% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

XSD opened at $204.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.63. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

