Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $44.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. Model N has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Model N news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $149,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,313.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $919,196 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Model N by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 385,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 270,684 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

