Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $149,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $919,196 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

