Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $83.84 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

