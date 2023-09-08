Morgan Stanley Upgrades EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

About EDP Renováveis

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

