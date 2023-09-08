Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 223,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 739,021 shares.The stock last traded at $282.67 and had previously closed at $282.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

