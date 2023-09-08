Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 223,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 739,021 shares.The stock last traded at $282.67 and had previously closed at $282.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

