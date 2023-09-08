Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s 2nd Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,271,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,314 shares during the period. Mueller Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $166,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

