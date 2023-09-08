Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,246,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,307 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $45,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 105,899 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,705. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

