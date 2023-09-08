Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.78. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

