NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 107,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 594,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
