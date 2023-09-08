NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 107,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 594,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

NaaS Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $71,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

