Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) vs. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Dimension and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Dimension -273.14% -12.06% -11.59% Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nano Dimension and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Dimension 0 0 0 0 N/A Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano Dimension and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Dimension $43.63 million 13.83 -$227.42 million ($0.55) -5.16 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 28.57

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nano Dimension. Nano Dimension is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions beats Nano Dimension on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts. It also provides additive electronics robotics and control systems, which includes surface-mount-technology, an electronics assembly equipment for electronic components on Hi-PEDs and PCBs, catering to various manufacturing and volume requirements; and ink delivery systems controls electronics, software, and ink delivery systems for digital printing. In addition, the company offers software to provide engineers with the tools to bring precision and electrical parts from design-to-manufacturing, as well as sells various materials that are developed in-house. Nano Dimension Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

