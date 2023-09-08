NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.36 on Monday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
