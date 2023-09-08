NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

