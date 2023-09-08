National Australia Bank Ltd (NABPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 1.643 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 10th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.48.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.