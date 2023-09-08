Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NTZ opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

