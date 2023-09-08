Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,033.24

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $21,033.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00152567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00051923 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003905 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

