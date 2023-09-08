Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nel ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nel ASA

Nel ASA Stock Performance

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

(Get Free Report

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.