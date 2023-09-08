NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at NetSol Technologies
In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri bought 16,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,057.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.