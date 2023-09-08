NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetSol Technologies

In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri bought 16,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,057.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.