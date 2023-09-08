NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Major Shareholder Corp Symetryx Buys 61,076 Shares

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Symetryx purchased 61,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,854.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 680,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,479.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $1.87 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 24.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

