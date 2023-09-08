Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $77.31 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Datadog worth $77,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after purchasing an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Datadog Stock Down 1.0 %

DDOG stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -371.85, a PEG ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,226,530 shares of company stock valued at $116,974,543 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

