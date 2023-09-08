Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,663,790 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.