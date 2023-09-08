NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NURO opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 18.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
