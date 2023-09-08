NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 18.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroMetrix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Articles

