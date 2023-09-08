NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.50 target price on the stock.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NLCP stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. NewLake Capital Partners has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

NewLake Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

