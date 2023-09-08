NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Acquires 2,000 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,388.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NewtekOne alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $15,670.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $426.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.33. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWT. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NewtekOne

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.