Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $228.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $133.32 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average is $168.25. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,697 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $602,869.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,373.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,544 shares of company stock worth $1,729,450 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

