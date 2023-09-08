Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Ninety One Group Stock Performance
Shares of NINTF stock opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.29. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$2.15.
Ninety One Group Company Profile
