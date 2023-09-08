Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NINTF stock opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.29. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$2.15.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

