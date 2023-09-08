Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 2nd

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $8.20 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

