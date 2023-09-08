Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

