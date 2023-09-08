nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.49

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 32921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,879 shares of company stock worth $473,817. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.