NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,643,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,381,137. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $451.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,536 shares of company stock worth $140,336,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.