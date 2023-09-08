Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 582.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 225,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.50 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

